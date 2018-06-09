ACRE Baku Summit kicks off (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Baku Summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE) started on June 9.

At the opening of the summit, the Azerbaijani president's aide for social and political issues Ali Hasanov read out a letter addressed to the summit by President Ilham Aliyev.

The summit will include panels on the topics of Energy Security, Economic Freedom, Digital Economy, Transport and Communication, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news