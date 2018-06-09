Necessary to end biased decisions on Azerbaijan in CoE: ACRE (UPDATE)

9 June 2018 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is necessary to put an end to the adoption of biased decisions on Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe, the President of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE), Vice-Chairman of International Trade Committee of European Parliament, MEP Jan Zahradil said at the ACRE Baku Summit June 9.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, based on the parliamentary form of government, existed for only two years. At yesterday's meeting with me, President Ilham Aliyev noted that nine European countries have signed agreements on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I hope the number of such states will increase. Unfortunately, the Council of Europe takes unilateral and biased decisions on Azerbaijan. Such practice must end," said Zahradil.

Stressing the importance of stability, Jan Zahradil noted that it is impossible to achieve success without stability.

"It is gratifying that our Alliance is working closely with Azerbaijan and, despite all the difficulties, is close to it. Yesterday, we were offered to hold every year in Baku an event of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe. I think this is a good offer," said Zahradil.

He noted that Azerbaijan is a country worthy of great respect at international level.

"Azerbaijan plays and will continue to play a very important role in geopolitical issues, transport and energy. Therefore, the EU and the Council of Europe attach great importance to Azerbaijan. It is true, there have been cases of adoption of unilateral decisions on Azerbaijan, but, such cases must end in the nearest future. It is necessary to put an end to turning Azerbaijan into a victim of certain political games," the president of the Alliance said.

Today, the Baku Summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan.

