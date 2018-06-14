Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal

14 June 2018 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The visit of Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands on June 13 is illegal, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said June 14.

He noted that this issue should cause concern of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as all states that put efforts and make statements for the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

Otherwise, it will be difficult to find solutions to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

