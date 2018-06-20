Azerbaijan liberates another village from Armenian occupation in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed a video about the liberation of the village of Gunnut in the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from the Armenian occupation.

In May 2018, the liberation of some 11,000 hectares in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, including the village of Gunnut of Sharur district, allowed Azerbaijan to take over favorable positions along the state border.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Trend presents the video, with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

