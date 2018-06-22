President Aliyev allocates additional funds to build Damirchi-Lahij highway

22 June 2018 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures to continue construction of the 22 kilometer Damirchi-Lahij highway connecting Damirchi village in Shamakhi district and Lahij village in Ismayilli district.

In accordance with the order, Azerbaijan Highway State Agency will receive 13.7 million manats for continuation of the highway’s construction from the funds provided in the state budget expenditures for 2018 for construction and reconstruction of highways.

