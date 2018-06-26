Baku hosts military parade on occasion of centenary of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

26 June 2018 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

A military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan has begun in Baku on the Azadlig Square.

The military parade is attended by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The parade involves about 4,000 military personnel of the ministries of defense, internal affairs, emergency situations, State Security Service, State Border Service and Special State Security Service, as well as the parade staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey.

More than 240 units of military equipment, more than 70 aircraft, including the latest and most modern types of weaponry and armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military ships and boats are demonstrated at the solemn ceremony.

About 100 representatives of the Republic of Turkey, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Belarus, Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine participate in the parade.

