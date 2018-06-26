President Aliyev receives Turkish chief of General Staff and national defense minister (UPDATE)

26 June 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar and the country`s National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.

The head of state extended his congratulations on Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s victory in the Turkish elections, describing it as the people`s recognition of what has been done under the president of Turkey in recent years.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed participation of Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar, National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and brotherly Turkey`s servicemen in the parade marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue successfully developing in all areas, including in the field of defense.

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar and National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings to the head of state.

The chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces and national defense minister congratulated the head of state on his victory in the Azerbaijani presidential election. They said they are honored to attend the parade marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

The head of state thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, and asked to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

