Mammadyarov receives Georgian envoy to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Teimuraz Sharashenidze, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend June 28.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation, recent crucial achievements as well as prospects of partnership between two neighboring countries, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In this context, traditional solidarity regarding many necessary issues on the international agenda and successful implementation of the important projects that serve the development of the region has been underlined.

Ambassador Teimuraz Sharashenidze expressed gratitude for the support to fulfill his diplomatic mission and noted that he spared no efforts to enhance the development of partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia during his diplomatic mission.

Georgian ambassador emphasized that he had the warmest feelings to Azerbaijan and left the country with the most pleasant and sincere impressions.



Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Teimuraz Sharashenidze aimed at development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries and wished Sharashenidze every success in his future activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news