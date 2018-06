Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for the formation of e-agriculture system.

For the development of e-agriculture system, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry will receive 2 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the 2018 state budget, according to the order.

