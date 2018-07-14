More people arrested in Azerbaijan regarding Ganja events (UPDATE)

14 July 2018 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Three more persons charged with committing a vicious attack on police in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city have been arrested, Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies told Trend July 14.

As a result of the operative investigation activities, Azerbaijani citizen Akif Aliyev, accused of taking part in the assault on July 3, 2018, has been arrested.

In addition, Seymur Aliyev and Elman Rustamov, active participants of the criminal act that took place in Ganja city on July 10, have been arrested.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office also launched criminal cases against officials of two websites - gununsesi.info and teref.info, who were deliberately spreading false information.

Four persons suspected of being involved in the Ganja events were detained when crossing the Azerbaijan-Russia border in the Gusar district, and one person was detained when crossing the Azerbaijan-Georgia border in the Gazakh district.

As it was noted at the recently held meeting under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, none of those who were involved in committing these acts will escape responsibility, and all those responsible, will answer before justice.

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
More people arrested in Azerbaijan regarding Ganja events (PHOTO)
Politics 13:46
Ilham Aliyev: Security in Azerbaijan is ensured at highest level
Politics 13 July 19:02
Facts prove that events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja were managed from abroad, Baku says
Politics 13 July 18:51
President Aliyev posthumously awards police officers killed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city
Politics 13 July 18:50
Azerbaijan declares wanted those accused of assassination attempt on Ganja official
Society 13 July 15:39
President Aliyev: Bloody crimes in Ganja are crimes against statehood
Politics 13 July 14:16
Latest
No Qatari camels on Iranian pastures, no talks yet – official
Business 14:49
Money volume in Iran up by 20%
Business 14:25
E-commerce in Azerbaijan may receive tax benefits
ICT 14:24
Explosion heard in Somali capital Mogadishu, followed by gunfire
Other News 14:21
Turkmen president instructs to strengthen control over wheat harvesting
Economy news 14:19
Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran may establish joint electrical grid
Politics 14:13
Iran Central Bank reports on capital market performance
Business 14:10
Uzbekistan presents investment conditions of its Jizzakh region to foreign investors
Economy news 14:10
Access to state e-services may be more simplified in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:48