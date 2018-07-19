Azerbaijan, France enjoy good opportunities for military-technical co-op (PHOTO)

19 July 2018 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman and CEO of Naval Group Herve Guillou in Paris.

They discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the field of military industry.

Herve Guillou informed the head of state about the Naval Group.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the information.

It was noted that there are good opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the military-technical sphere and that work is currently underway with the French side on specific projects.

