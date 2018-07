Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of CIFAL Group Gilles Remy July 20 in Paris.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between the business circles of Azerbaijan and France, the implementation of joint projects, investment issues and the prospects of relations in other areas.

