Azerbaijan eliminates another criminal involved in Ganja events (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Anar Bagirov, a member of an organized criminal group involved in a number of grave crimes in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, has been eliminated by a special operational group of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan as he showed armed resistance, reads a joint statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the State Security Service on July 21.

In connection with the crimes committed in Ganja city on July 3 and July 10, as a result of joint intensive and urgent investigative actions and operational search activities, eight more people were detained, and a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen in their regard.

“It was established on July 20 that previously convicted Anar Bagirov, who is one of the active members of the organized group, who committed grave crimes in Ganja and was in close relations with Yunis Safarov, was hiding in the Khojasan settlement of Binagadi district of Baku,” said the statement. “He was wanted as a suspect according to the relevant articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code regarding the events in Ganja.”

Bagirov was killed as a result of a retaliatory measure when he showed armed resistance, according to the message. During inspection of the accident scene and the body, a Makarov pistol and ammunition were found and seized as evidence.

Presently, the necessary operational and search measures continue in order to fully establish the number of persons who committed the crime.

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

In total, 22 people were arrested for the crimes committed July 10.

This is while 13 people were arrested and 8 people were declared wanted in connection with the assassination attempt on the head of the Executive Power of Ganja city Elmar Valiyev on July 3.

