MP: Armenian ex-president to answer for crimes against Azerbaijanis

31 July 2018 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan would like to believe that Robert Kocharyan and Yuri Khachaturov will answer for the crimes they have committed against the Azerbaijanis, MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend July 31.

"Everybody in Azerbaijan knows Robert Kocharyan and Yuri Khachaturov,” he said. “Kocharyan was the president of Armenia for 10 years, while Khachaturov was the head of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces for 10 years.”

“But we know them not for their positions they held once, but for a special role in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the expulsion of our compatriots from their native lands and murdering them, the Khojaly genocide,” Mirzazade said. “Unfortunately, they have not yet been punished for these crimes, but I would like to believe they will answer for them."

He stressed that Kocharyan has already been arrested, while Khachaturov is expected to be arrested.

"They are accused of forcibly overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in 2008," Mirzazade said. “Nothing is mentioned about the crimes committed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but the issue related to Kocharyan and Khachaturov shows that those who have committed crimes against other people will never be able to bring happiness to their own people."

"A criminal always remains a criminal," he said. "History once again proved that those who committed crimes against humanity do not go unpunished."

