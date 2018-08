Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kazakh city of Aktau to attend the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states.

At the Aktau international airport, the head of state was welcomed by Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev and other officials.

