President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli district.

The head of state laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ismayilli.

Head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamed Sadigov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the landscaping work carried out around the statue and as well as the projects implemented in the district.

