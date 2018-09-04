Azerbaijani-Russian relations reach new stage, as testified by Sochi meeting - MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi as part of the official visit to Russia and the signed documents testify that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have reached a qualitatively new stage, Azerbaijani MP Sadagat Valiyeva said.

She said that the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 35 percent and reached $2.5 billion in 2017. Russia’s direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.5 billion, she noted, adding that presently, about 700 joint ventures with Russian capital operate in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, many Russian energy companies successfully operate in Azerbaijan, she said. Military-technical cooperation between the two countries is also developing, Valiyeva added.

The MP noted that along with all this, Azerbaijan and Russia are working together to implement projects of global importance.

“Namely the common position and the work on the creation of the International North–South Transport Corridor with total length of 7,000 kilometers that will connect the markets of Western Europe with Asian producers will significantly accelerate the transportation of goods from South Asia and Middle East to Europe,” the MP said.

“In this regard, joint transport projects of Russia and Azerbaijan will cover a great number of countries, increase the transit opportunities of our countries and contribute to the opening of thousands of new jobs,” she noted.

Valiyeva added that in terms of imports, Russia is the number one partner for Azerbaijan.

Russia and Azerbaijan enjoy relations of strategic partnership, Valiyeva said, noting that regular ties between the two heads of state give special dynamics to interstate relations.

