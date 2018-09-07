Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

NATO welcomes Azerbaijan’s offer to host conference on Women, Peace, and Security during the NATO Week in Azerbaijan on 20 September, a NATO official told Trend.

“Azerbaijan is a valued partner of NATO, and we have a strong history of cooperation on common security challenges. NATO greatly values Azerbaijan’s ongoing contribution to our mission in Afghanistan, as well as its efforts to help NATO in training the Afghan National Security Forces,” said the official.

The official noted that cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan is agreed in the 2017-2019 Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP).

“The IPAP covers a wide range of areas of cooperation, from energy security, to counter-terrorism, to scientific cooperation, to reform of the country’s security institutions and structures, to enhancing accountability and reducing the risk of corruption in defence and security structures,” said the NATO official.

“It is a far-reaching plan, and adequately reflects the robust relationship between NATO and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has also signaled its willingness to deepen engagement on ensuring women’s full, active, and meaningful participation in the security field. In this regard we welcome Azerbaijan’s offer to host a conference on Women, Peace, and Security during the NATO Week in Azerbaijan on 20 September.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news