NATO welcomes Azerbaijan’s offer to host conference on Women, Peace, and Security

7 September 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

NATO welcomes Azerbaijan’s offer to host conference on Women, Peace, and Security during the NATO Week in Azerbaijan on 20 September, a NATO official told Trend.

“Azerbaijan is a valued partner of NATO, and we have a strong history of cooperation on common security challenges. NATO greatly values Azerbaijan’s ongoing contribution to our mission in Afghanistan, as well as its efforts to help NATO in training the Afghan National Security Forces,” said the official.

The official noted that cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan is agreed in the 2017-2019 Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP).

“The IPAP covers a wide range of areas of cooperation, from energy security, to counter-terrorism, to scientific cooperation, to reform of the country’s security institutions and structures, to enhancing accountability and reducing the risk of corruption in defence and security structures,” said the NATO official.

“It is a far-reaching plan, and adequately reflects the robust relationship between NATO and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has also signaled its willingness to deepen engagement on ensuring women’s full, active, and meaningful participation in the security field. In this regard we welcome Azerbaijan’s offer to host a conference on Women, Peace, and Security during the NATO Week in Azerbaijan on 20 September.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 14:03
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 13:18
Countries of Central, Western Europe may join SGC project
Oil&Gas 11:45
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector reach $95B - minister
Oil&Gas 10:35
Over 91% of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 10:19
Official reveals value of investments in Azerbaijan in 2003-2017 (PHOTO)
Economy news 09:51
Latest
CNPC preparing for tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14:05
Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 14:03
Putin, Erdogan arrive in Tehran to attend Syria summit
Politics 14:02
Volumes of export of agricultural products from North Kazakhstan region announced
Economy news 13:44
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:24
Uzbekistan launches new plant for production of composite gas cylinders
Uzbekistan 13:20
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 13:18
Foreign currency mortgage loans of individuals in Kazakhstan to be converted to tenge
Economy news 13:18
Azerbaijan able to fully provide itself with food products
Economy news 13:14