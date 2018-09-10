Analyst: Pashinyan’s visit to Russia dispels his hopes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Russia has dispelled his hopes, Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan, political scientist Elman Nasirov told Trend Sept. 10.

He noted that during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Sochi on September 1, Pashinyan and his team heard the news that military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia would continue to develop, as well as that Azerbaijan had purchased military products worth $5 billion from Russia and would continue this policy in the future.

"In such a situation Pashinyan visited hastily and in panic the capital of Russia. It was not difficult to predict the unsuccessful results of this visit. Pashinyan believed that having arrived in Moscow and having told Putin that 'we are your strategic partners, your closest friends, we are always with Russia' would cause the Russian president's satisfaction and would give the Armenian PM the opportunity to continue the policy of double standards," Nasirov said.

The political scientist noted that the Armenian PM is mistaken, because the experienced politician Vladimir Putin, who leads such a huge country as Russia, knows about Pashinyan's policy of double standards, the lack of sincerity in his actions.

"How can the president of Russia believe Pashinyan, when the latter arrests the CSTO secretary general without consulting with Putin? How will Putin believe Pashinyan when the minister of culture appointed by him declares that 'the Russian language should be banned in Armenia'? Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the National Security Council, appointed by Pashinyan, is known in Moscow for his anti-Russian actions. Therefore, I believe the negotiations between Pashinyan and Putin have failed," said Nasirov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news