Envoy: State of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Brazil is excellent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

The state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil is excellent, said Santiago Luis Bento Fernandez Alcazar, Ambassador of Brazil to Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during the concert dedicated to the 196th Anniversary of the Brazilian Independence.

“To all, and specially to those here present, I dedicate this musical evening.

To many, the names of Villa-Lobos, Ary Barroso, Luiz Bonfá, Zequinha de Abreu, Sérgio Mendes and Ney Rosauro, may be well known as they express the spirit of Brazil.

“But following the advice of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi who said “if you are human, mix with humans, because people go well with each other”, we included in the program Gara Garayev´s “Seven Beauties” and “The path of Thunder” dances, emblematic pieces on their own.

“Some of the music you shall hear this evening has never been played in Baku. One of them, has never been played at all, and I am very honored to present to you on this occasion the world première of “Sculpting Mario de Andrade´s Words” by the Italian and citizen of the world composer Stefano Muscaritolo, to whom I extend a special thank you.

“The great Brazilian poet Mario de Andrade is an icon of Modernism. In his poem he celebrates life with an invitation to dance, as did Nizami Ganjavi, Villa-Lobos, Gara Garayev, Sérgio Mendes, Fikret Amirov.

“I thank the Director of the International Mugham Center, Mr. Murad Huseynov for letting us have this musical experience in this wonderful hall.

“I extend a very special thank you to the much-distinguished Conductor Ayyub Guliyev for patiently weaving the musical program as well as the very talented young musicians from the Baku Virtuosos ensemble.

“As we celebrate our National Day I trust this musical offering shall bring Brazil closer to your hearts and minds, serving as a reminder of what can be done through cooperation, that quintessential spring of diplomacy,” said the ambassador.

Wilna Maria Feitosa Sobral do Prade, who heads the cultural division of the embassy, contributed to the organization of this event.

