Military parade in Baku also message to those who continue occupation policy - expert

Holding of a military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku is an important event in the history of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, just like the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus on September 15, 1918, Aydin Guliyev, editor-in-chief of the Baki Khabar newspaper, political expert, told Trend Sept. 17.

Guliyev said that the results of the event 100 years ago were just as important in the future fate of Azerbaijan, as the consequences of solemn events timed to the 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation that play an effective role in the general Turkic integration.

“A joint parade with the participation of Turkish and Azerbaijani servicemen in Baku is an event that gives grounds for drawing various conclusions,” Guliyev said. “First, this event showed that if the political and economic cooperation of Azerbaijan and Turkey is the decisive guarantor of overall development and prosperity in the region, military cooperation between the two countries plays the role of indispensable tandem for regional peace and security.”

“Secondly, one of the most important messages of this event is that the construction of the armies of the two countries is undergoing a period of revival,” he noted. “Thirdly, the whole world saw that the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies have a flexible structure that makes it possible to unite their capabilities in any situation, even in a military one. Fourthly, holding of the solemn military parade at the same time with the new military adventurist games of Armenia, which continues its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, is valuable as a response message to sane people.”

“Fifth, the potential of personal relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was demonstrated, capable of making changes in all spheres, including the military one,” Guliyev added. “Finally, some well-known forces that were hoping they can neutralize Turkey, faced the fact that they are mistaken in case if the most dramatic scenario in Nagorno-Karabakh begins.”

The expert stressed that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey made a page that is a source of pride and provides a basis for in-depth analysis go down in history.

“The leaders renewed in memory the joint successful, if to say in modern language, antiterrorist operation carried out by the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies 100 years ago,” the expert said. “The time has changed, but the sources of threat remain the same. I think that by holding the grandiose parade, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it possible to significantly reduce the ways leading to joint antiterrorist operations of the two fraternal countries.”

On September 15, Azerbaijan marked the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation and a solemn parade marking this event was held at the Azadlig Square.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

