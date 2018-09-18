Azerbaijan’s troops in drills moving forward to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

In accordance with the plan for large-scale exercises, Azerbaijani troops, military equipment, combat and reserve military units are moving to operational areas, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 18.

The troops are fulfilling the relevant tasks envisaged by the terms of the current stage of the exercises.

In accordance with the plan approved by president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and under the supervision of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan started large-scale operational-tactical exercises with participation of various military branches of troops, army corpses and formations on Sept. 17.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 10 fighters and bomber aircraft, as well as up to 20 army aviation units.

