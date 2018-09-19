Occupation policy deprives Armenia of economic growth – Azerbaijani FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

The ongoing occupation by Armenia of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories is limiting the development of large-scale regional cooperation, as well as the sustainable development of the region as a whole, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks Sept. 19 as part of the 12th Annual Meeting of the New Champions World Economic Forum in China.

The minister noted that this occupation policy is depriving Armenia itself of economic growth and trade opportunities in the region.

Thus, the existing potential of the region cannot be fully reached yet for the transition to even more extensive and comprehensive economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani foreign minister said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

