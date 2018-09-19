Occupation policy deprives Armenia of economic growth – Azerbaijani FM

19 September 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

The ongoing occupation by Armenia of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories is limiting the development of large-scale regional cooperation, as well as the sustainable development of the region as a whole, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks Sept. 19 as part of the 12th Annual Meeting of the New Champions World Economic Forum in China.

The minister noted that this occupation policy is depriving Armenia itself of economic growth and trade opportunities in the region.

Thus, the existing potential of the region cannot be fully reached yet for the transition to even more extensive and comprehensive economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani foreign minister said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Banks in Azerbaijan maintain profitability, increase lending - REVIEW
Economy news 15:51
Oil products’ output increases in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:12
Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to Armenia's declaring conditional war on Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:34
Chasing stars: astrotourism gaining momentum in Azerbaijan
Commentary 13:41
SOCAR talks construction progress of gas processing & petrochemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:15
SOCAR agrees with foreign companies to search for promising structures in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 12:51
Latest
U.S. current account deficit decreases to 2.0 percent of GDP
US 17:13
Azerbaijani company to use blockchain to combat counterfeit goods
ICT 17:12
Afghan minister to visit Moscow to discuss peace talks
Other News 17:12
Imran Khan: Pakistan always stands by Saudi Arabia
Other News 17:10
UK inflation unexpectedly leaps to 6-month high in August
Europe 17:06
Uzbek-Afghan Friendship Society established in Uzbek capital
Economy news 17:03
Bus fleet of Shymkent city to be renewed
Kazakhstan 17:00
Moscow city Mayor’s Office ready to finance joint projects in Tashkent
Economy news 16:28
Ilham Aliyev approves funding to build new school in Bilasuvar city
Politics 16:28