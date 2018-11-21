Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Georgian General Staff

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia, who is on a visit in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Nov. 21.

The sides exchanged views on ensuring the security of regional economic projects, cooperation on a bilateral basis and within NATO programs, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

