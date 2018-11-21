Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Georgian General Staff

21 November 2018 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia, who is on a visit in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Nov. 21.

The sides exchanged views on ensuring the security of regional economic projects, cooperation on a bilateral basis and within NATO programs, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 11:22
Azerbaijani defense minister meeting chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs
Politics 11:08
OECD recognises Georgia as “model country” for supporting SMEs
Georgia 11:03
AzerGold CJSC reveals export value of non-ferrous metals
Economy news 11:00
Prospects for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Latvia discussed in Riga
Kyrgyzstan 10:54
Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis established in NY
Politics 10:35
Latest
Kazakhstan National Bank chairman talks inflation expectations
Finance 11:23
Chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 11:22
Iran sees 54% increase in phosphate production
Economy news 11:20
Azerbaijani defense minister meeting chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs
Politics 11:08
EU says it supports Iran’s joining WTO
Iran 11:08
US co XpressSAR to buy Israel Aerospace surveillance satellites
Israel 11:08
OECD recognises Georgia as “model country” for supporting SMEs
Georgia 11:03
AzerGold CJSC reveals export value of non-ferrous metals
Economy news 11:00
U.S. diplomat, representatives of Tajik MFA and Prosecutor-General’s Office discuss deadly prison riot
Tajikistan 11:00