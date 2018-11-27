Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Afghanistan (PHOTO)

27 November 2018 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Khairullah Spelenai, newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Khairullah Spelenai on his appointment as an Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities.

At the meeting bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan were discussed and existing favorable opportunities for the development of cooperation in different areas, including in the field of trade and transportation was underlined.

Ambassador Khairullah Spelenai highly appreciated the contribution of Azerbaijan to security and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed that will spare no efforts to further advancing the relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Khairullah Spelenai presented the copy of his credentials to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

