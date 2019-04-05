US ambassador: Azerbaijan is important, reliable NATO partner

5 April 2019 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important and reliable NATO partner, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle (Lee) Litzenberger said.

The envoy made the remarks in his video message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of NATO.

“Azerbaijan is an important and reliable NATO partner through its commitment of troops and supply routes to help provide security in Afghanistan and through its valuable contributions to fighting global terrorism and drug trafficking. We here, at the US embassy in Baku, look forward to finding new ways our two countries can work together and as partners in NATO committed to promoting and preserving peace and stability throughout the world,” Litzenberger said.

