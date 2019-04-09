New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

9 April 2019 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new agreement between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the government of Azerbaijan on organizing the activities of communication operators of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on the joint laying fiber optic transmission lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan route, their ownership and use.

The approval of the agreement will affect the development of relations between the two countries.

