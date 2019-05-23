President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan (PHOTO)

23 May 2019 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony, Trend reports citing the press service of the head of state.

The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and guests for accepting his invitation to attend the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Other speakers at the event included Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander, head of the Mountain Jews Community in Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev and bishop of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete.

The head of state addressed the event.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Germany enjoy high-level co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 12:09
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Chinese FM (PHOTO)
Politics 11:47
Turkish president Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 22 May 20:25
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of garden and Central Park in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 22 May 17:53
Cuban president, King of Belgians congratulate Azerbaijani president
Politics 22 May 14:03
President Ilham Aliyev received president of Russian Academy of Sciences
Politics 21 May 12:20
Latest
Ukraine’s Marine Engineering Bureau plans to build new vessels in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:37
British singer to perform at opening ceremony of UEFA Europa League final match in Baku
Society 19:37
Negotiations on providing finance for Rasht-Astara railway project in Iran continue
Economy 19:30
Azerbaijan’s Rattan company decides on new direction of product export
Economy 19:07
Defense ministry: Armenia’s entire territory under Azerbaijani army’s surveillance
Politics 19:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish plant to expand fertilizer export
Economy 18:48
FATF related bills are not on the agenda of Iranian Expediency Council
Economy 18:43
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy electromagnetic cables
Tenders 18:22
How much Azerbaijan spent on defense in 2018?
Society 18:20