Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new agreement on defense cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia has been approved, Trend reports May 30.

The document was submitted for discussion at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament May 30.

The agreement will make an important contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

