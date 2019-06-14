Date of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet in Washington on June 20 with presence of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

