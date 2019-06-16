Azerbaijani ambassador talks on projects contributing to development of regional countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

The US famous radio program "John Batchelor Show" has interviewed Azerbaijani ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov, Trend reports.

Journalist John Batchelor said on the eve of his trip to Central Asia that Azerbaijan is a model of development for the countries of this region.

During the interview, Suleymanov stressed that Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries have a common history and culture.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation for the general development of the region.

“Energy and transport projects in which Azerbaijan has been involved contribute to the development of all regional countries,” he said. “The beginning of using the experience of the ASAN Service in Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries testifies to its fruitfulness and importance of the exchange of experience in various spheres.”

As for the holding of another annual meeting of the Central Asian and South Caucasian Group of the Rumsfeld Foundation (CAMCA) in Uzbekistan, the ambassador stressed the role of this organization in the development of relations between the public and private sectors.

During the interview, Batchelor stressed that Azerbaijan has been suffering for a long time from the conflict with Armenia, adding that on May 31, an Armenian sniper killed major of the Azerbaijani army Adil Omarov.

In turn, Suleymanov said that death is always a tragedy and along with the family of the killed major, the entire Azerbaijani people mourn.

He stressed the need for the Armenian side to stop such provocations, especially amid the current situation within the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

