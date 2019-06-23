Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

23 June 2019 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Prime Minister of Montenegro Dusko Markovic has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined for the Montenegrin prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Dusko Markovic was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov and other officials.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Montenegro were played.

