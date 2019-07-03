Azerbaijani official: Security, national interests of state should be above all (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Security and national interests of the state should be above all, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on political issues, head of the department Ali Hasanov told Trend on July 3 in connection with the anniversary of the terror attacks in Ganja city last year.

“A year has passed since the Ganja events that were evaluated as an attempt on the statehood of Azerbaijan,” he said. “The facts revealed as a result of investigative measures taken over the past period proved once again that the Ganja events were a joint insidious provocation of radical clerical circles of some states, and separatists and groups within the country, willing to realize personal ambitions under the veil of political activity, against the state and national interests.”

story will be updated

