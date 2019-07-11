Top official: 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan are self-funded in 2019 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 11:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

In 2019, 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan provide self-financing without receiving subsidies from the center, as stated in an article by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov titled "Author of reforms which serve sustainable modernization and social welfare" published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports.

"More than 50 percent of about 1.9 million jobs which were opened over the past 15 years is accounted for the regions, which is a vivid embodiment of the success of the regional policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," said the article.

He noted that the assessment of the state programs on the socioeconomic development of the regions implemented in 2004–2018 shows that the special weight of the regions has significantly increased in the country's macroeconomic indicators over the past period.

"The “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2004-2008" dated February 11, 2004, the “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2009-2013” dated April 14, 2009, as well as the “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018” dated February 27, 2014, approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, opened a completely new page in the economic development of the regions, stopped the flow of people from villages to cities, and in particular gave a special impetus to the development of the non-oil sector and entrepreneurship," Novruzov remarked.

