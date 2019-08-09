Some fragments of crashed aircraft of Azerbaijan Air Force found

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

The place in the Caspian Sea where MiG-29 fighter of the Azerbaijan Air Force crashed during an overnight training flight was determined in the evening on Aug. 8, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of urgent measures taken by representatives of relevant government agencies and services with the participation of Turkish specialists involved in the search operations, some fragments of the aircraft were found and recovered from the water.

Currently, preparations are underway to extract the main part of the aircraft from the sea bottom.

