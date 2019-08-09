Some fragments of crashed aircraft of Azerbaijan Air Force found

9 August 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

The place in the Caspian Sea where MiG-29 fighter of the Azerbaijan Air Force crashed during an overnight training flight was determined in the evening on Aug. 8, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of urgent measures taken by representatives of relevant government agencies and services with the participation of Turkish specialists involved in the search operations, some fragments of the aircraft were found and recovered from the water.

Currently, preparations are underway to extract the main part of the aircraft from the sea bottom.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 27 June 14:02
Azerbaijani army holds exercises at combined-arms range (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Politics 19 June 17:50
Exercises of rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army held (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Society 19 June 17:07
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish servicemen after "Indestructible Brotherhood-2019" Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 16:30
Open Doors Day to be held in Azerbaijan's military units
Society 14 June 14:24
Azerbaijani military pilots prevent enemy's provocation (VIDEO)
Politics 13 June 13:48
Latest
Iran Ministry of Energy offers solutions for crypto currency mining
Economy 15:11
U.S. asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz
Other News 15:11
Uzbek-Chinese JV establishes co-op with Russian Aeroflot
Economy 15:04
Iran to construct second track at Tehran-Qazvin railway route
Economy 15:01
Exports of goods from Georgia up by over 10% (Exclusive)
Economy 14:47
Russian female injured in bus accident in Turkey’s Antalya
Turkey 14:40
Belarusian concern increases supply to Uzbek market
Economy 14:39
Tunisian PM Chahed submits bid to run for president
Arab World 14:39
Iran to launch Manjil-Roudbar railway connection in 2020
Economy 14:24