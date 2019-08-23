Caucasus Muslims Office chairman leaves for visit to Russia’s Chechen Republic

23 August 2019 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade left for a visit to Grozny city, the capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic, the Caucasus Muslims Office told Trend on Aug. 23.

The Azerbaijani delegation, consisting of First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and Chairman of the State Committee for the Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, will take part in solemn events on the occasion of the 68th birth anniversary of First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmad Kadyrov.

