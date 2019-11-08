Statements by Armenian FM on Karabakh conflict lack elementary logic - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

The statements by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan don’t fit into common sense and lack elementary logic, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports Nov. 8.

Abdullayeva was answering questions from media representatives regarding statements by the Armenian minister on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict voiced by him in the Swedish Institute of International Relations.

“The Armenian minister didn’t say anything new,” the spokesperson noted. “It was the same pretentious attempts by an official of a state recognized internationally as an occupier to represent Azerbaijan as a party that allegedly occupied territories within its own internationally recognized borders. A country that illegally occupied the territories of another country, subjected the Azerbaijanis who historically lived there to ethnic cleansing, states that “150,000 Armenians living in these areas have security problems!””

Saying that these Armenians supposedly have their families and homes, the Armenian minister forgot that it as a result of the aggressive policy of his own country that more than one million Azerbaijanis were deprived of their homes, their families were destroyed, and they themselves turned into refugees and IDPs, Abdullayeva added.

“By misleading their own people with such absurd statements, the Armenian authorities don’t take real steps towards resolving the conflict,” the spokesperson said. “Mnatsakanyan must finally understand that there is no, as he himself says, “truth for us or for you.” There is only one truth, and it is known to the world community.”

Abdullayeva noted that the Armenian authorities, falsifying the real facts on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, are trying in every possible way to mislead the world community.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

