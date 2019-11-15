Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany issues appeal over deportation of group of compatriots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany (AAD) has sent an appeal to the compatriots living in Germany in connection with the deportation of a group of Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports Nov. 15.

“AAD is an independent non-governmental organization officially registered in Germany, operating as part of cooperation with the Azerbaijani government and non-governmental structures, as well as in coordination with relevant German institutions,” reads the appeal. “Since the establishment of the AAD, it has been coordinating the work of more than 30 diaspora organizations in Germany, seeking to support all compatriots living here, regardless of their political, religious and national affiliation, and to study their problems and help in their solution. In difficult times for the compatriots who emigrated to Germany for political or other reasons, the Alliance provided them with material and moral support, did everything possible so that they wouldn’t be left without assistance. In its activity, the Alliance was trying to be guided by the ideas of Azerbaijanism, strengthened Azerbaijan’s image in Germany and other European countries, canvass Azerbaijanis to help achieve these goals.”

The appeal emphasizes that some compatriots took the dealers' bait.

“According to the Alliance’s observations, some of our compatriots who came to Germany in various ways or were brought here by different dealers (persons selling migrants) are forced by these scammers to take excessive doses of drugs, injure oneself with cutting objects or take other inhumane actions to obtain a right to reside in Germany and to avoid deportation,” reads the appeal.

“Fraud is aimed at not returning the money received from emigrants for the possibility of staying in Germany and prolonging it. Everyone should know that such inhumane actions that are inappropriate for the Azerbaijani citizens are useless in obtaining the right to reside in Germany, and are generally unacceptable. Under the German law, such cases are considered a legal precedent,” said the appeal.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news