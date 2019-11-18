Azerbaijani MPs to attend PABSEC session in Sofia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The 54th Plenary Session of the General Assembly of PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation) will be held Nov. 19-21 in Bulgaria’s Sofia city, Trend reports Nov.18.

The meeting will be attended by the head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament Eldar Guliyev, members of the delegation, MPs Ilham Aliyev, Zhalya Aliyeva, Musa Guliyev, Aydin Mirzazade and Aflatun Amashov.

story will be updated

