Political provocation of Armenian MPs once again suppressed in Sofia

22 November 2019 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Another political provocation of Armenian MPs was suppressed in Sofia on Nov. 21, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend.

Mirzazade noted that at the plenary meeting of the General Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) on Nov. 21, Armenian MPs once again tried to carry out a political provocation.

"An Armenian MP said that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have repeatedly stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Another MP, talking about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, tried to downplay its significance," Mirzazade said.

"Speaking after them, I informed the participants of the session that the Azerbaijani side never made such statements. Azerbaijan's position is that the Armenian troops should be withdrawn from the Azerbaijani territories without any conditions, and our country is ready to provide this region with the highest autonomy. As for the BTK railroad, if there were no occupation factor, this railroad could go through Armenia and the neighboring side could receive multimillion-dollar income from the economic projects of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani MP said.

"Then a member of the Azerbaijani delegation Jala Aliyeva spoke out, protesting against the voicing of “Artsakh” lies by the Armenian representatives. Other Azerbaijani MPs Musa Guliyev and Ilham Aliyev also gave a weighty response to the attempts of Armenian MPs to deceive the international community."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

