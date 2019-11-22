Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region visits Khojaly monuments in Ankara (PHOTO)

22 November 2019 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

During a visit to Ankara, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev visited the Khojaly monuments and museum in Kızılcahamam and Keçiören districts of the Turkish capital, the chairman of the community told Trend.

"During the visit to Ankara, we visited the Khojaly monuments and museum in Kızılcahamam and Keçiören. We express our gratitude to the chairmen of local municipalities," Ganjaliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

