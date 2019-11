BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.30

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)-Europe connection is underway in Ipsala of Turkey’s Edirne province on Nov.30, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani president’s press service.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is attending the ceremony.

story will be updated

