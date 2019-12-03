Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan

3 December 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new protocol between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend reports Dec. 3.

The issue of approving the “Protocol on Amending Agreement on Visa-Free Entry and Departure of Azerbaijani and Kazakh Citizens” signed between the governments of the two countries on October 2, 2009, has been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

After discussions, the document was put to voting and adopted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 13:39
Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Politics 13:37
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku
Politics 12:04
Italia's Eni awarded its first solar energy project in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:30
Period to submit documents for accreditation to conduct exit polls in municipal elections in Azerbaijan ends
Politics 11:27
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure (PHOTO)
Politics 14:06
Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICT 14:00
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:47
Le Maire: EU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France
Europe 13:39
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 13:39
Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Politics 13:37
Turkmen oil concern extends tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 13:06
Turkmen gas company extends tender to prepare feasibility study for railway project
Tenders 12:59