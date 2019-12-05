Miroslav Lajčák: OSCE principles must remain at core of work to prevent conflicts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

OSCE’s principles and commitments must remain at the core of the work to prevent conflicts, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister, Miroslav Lajčák said in his ‘Bratislava Appeal’, Trend reports citing OSCE’s website.

The Appeal, an informal initiative of Chairperson Lajčák, addresses foreign ministers from across the OSCE area ahead of the 26th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“People continue to suffer from conflicts and crises. Mistrust and divergent security perceptions serve to exacerbate vulnerabilities and risks. Against this backdrop, violations of international law and failures to implement our commonly agreed principles and commitments represent the most fundamental security challenge of all,” he said.

As the most inclusive and comprehensive regional security organization in the world, which continues to provide a unique forum for open dialogue, preventing and settling conflicts, building mutual understanding, and fostering co-operation, the OSCE, has stood the test of time, Lajčák believes.

“I recognize that the Organization has at its core a comprehensive set of norms, principles and commitments, and also has practical instruments, tools and mechanisms, which continue to adapt and evolve, at its disposal. The OSCE’s principles and commitments are not open for re-negotiation and must remain at the core of our work to prevent conflict and foster stability for people throughout the OSCE area. We must, however, ensure that our rich toolbox, as well as strong commitments, are used towards effective results for all,” he said.

The 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 5 and 6 December 2019 at Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event will be held at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

