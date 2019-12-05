New appointments made in Office of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers

5 December 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

New appointments have been made in the Office of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec. 5.

Fakhri Ismayilov has been appointed assistant to the Azerbaijani prime minister upon the prime minister’s order.

Feyruz Mustafayev has been appointed head of the department of construction, urban planning and public utilities in the Cabinet of Ministers upon the prime minister’s another order.

On Dec. 4, Azer Amiraslanov was appointed to the post of head of the economic department of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, and Mehman Taghiyev - head of the department for social affairs of the Office.

