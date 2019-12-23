Azerbaijan’s CEC: Information about webcam problems at some polling stations unfounded

23 December 2019 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The information disseminated on social networks about webcam problems at some polling stations is unfounded, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

“This information was disseminated by one of the bloggers who does not live in Azerbaijan,” Panahov added.

“The issue was clarified,” the CEC chairman added. “If I’m not mistaken, there was a problem with using one of the cameras. The thing is that before viewing the camera footage, the controlling system had to be restarted.”

The CEC chairman said that 1,000 webcams were installed at the polling stations.

"The webcams can be checked, they all work,” Panahov added. “I personally checked most of them. Someone just tried to use this case to denigrate the work of the CEC and the election process as a whole."

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23. From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies. The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

