President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2019 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is moving forward confidently on the path of social and economic progress, enhancing its positions in the international arena. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated.

“I sincerely value the trust and mutual understanding between us. I am looking forward to continuing our joint fruitful work to the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being and success. Please give your family my heartfelt regards,” reads the congratulatory letter.

