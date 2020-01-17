Regular meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group held in Rawalpindi city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

The 9th meeting between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the Joint Staff Headquarters of Pakistan at the level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group took place in Rawalpindi city, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani delegation was led by chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, issues of regional security and the strengthening of friendly relations between the armies of the two countries, including holding of joint events in 2020, were discussed.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed.

