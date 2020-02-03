Period for issuing ballots to district election commissions ending in Azerbaijan

3 February 2020 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The period for the issuance of ballots by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to the district election commissions as part of early parliamentary elections to be held in the country Feb. 9 will end on Feb. 4, Trend reports Feb. 3.

According to the schedule for the preparation and holding of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, ballots should be issued to district election commissions no later than five days before the start of elections, that is, through Feb. 4, 2020.

The process of creating polling stations in military units, prisons and pre-trial detention facilities will be also completed on Feb. 4.

