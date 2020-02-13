Azerbaijan’s CEC decides on 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency within parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) at the meeting Feb. 13 has considered a complaint in connection with the results of voting at the 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency as part of the parliamentary elections held in the country Feb. 9, Trend reports Feb. 13.

After discussions, it was decided to send an appeal to the district election commission for consideration.

Fazail Agamali was the leading MP candidate at the 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency.